Okanagan resident captures video of deer protecting fawn from young bear

It’s something that happens in nature, but is not often captured on video.

Last week, a Kelowna man was doing a landscaping job in the city’s Kettle Valley neighbourhood when he witnessed an encounter between deer and a bear.

“I normally don’t have my phone on me, but I happened to forget my phone in my pocket, so I ended up taking my phone out and recorded the show,” Gabriel Grimeau told Global News.

The video he captured involved three does, a fawn and a young black bear near Lebanon Creek Greenway Regional Park.

Grimeau said he and his co-workers saw three does trying to push back the bear from a nearby fawn.

One of the does took off, but the other two were relentless in protecting the fawn.

Grimeau said the bear and deer went back and forth for more than five minutes, with the bear eventually giving up and staying in a bush.

“Wow,” Gimeau said when asked to describe what it was like seeing it unfold.

“It was interesting to see how deer protect fawn and see nature happening at its best.”

Grimeau said he’s worked at the site since, and has seen the fawn with its mother.

“I’m relieved that the fawn is doing fine,” he said.