Police searching for gunman after shooting at Illinois warehouse

Officers were searching for a gunman at a warehouse in the Illinois state capital Friday after at least one person was shot and wounded, the police chief said.

Police received a call about shots fired at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield shortly after 11 a.m.

One person was confirmed to have been shot and police were trying to determine if anyone else was hit, Police Commander Brian Oakes said at a news conference. He provided no information about the person who was shot or the circumstances of the shooting.

Police were searching the large complex of buildings although it was “doubtful” that the shooter was still on the scene, Oakes said.

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment, and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported that buses were called to the scene to take employees away and that police were diverting traffic away from the area.

