Thompson, Okanagan regions recognized as safe travel destinations

Send this page to someone via email

With B.C.’s tourism industry hit hard by the pandemic, the Southern Interior is getting a much needed boost to get tourism revved up.

This week, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) announced that it’s been recognized by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) as a safe travel destination.

Read more: Okanagan tourism industry strategizing to help soften coronavirus fallout

“We believe it was important to secure this designation as we begin to build back tourism and eventually welcome guests from around the world,” said Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO of TOTA.

On Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that B.C. is now ready to move into phase 3 of its restart plan.

The third phase allows for non-essential travel within the province, and for hotels, resorts, RV parks and other accommodations to resume operating, as well as some overnight camping.

Story continues below advertisement

TOTA’s safe travel destination recognition comes after the WTTC, the global body representing the travel and tourism sector, produced safety and hygiene protocols and guidelines for re-opening tourism.

As part of the initiative, the WTTC also introduced a ‘safe travels stamp,’ which enables travelers to recognize destination authorities and companies that have implemented and aligned with the WTTC’s safe travels protocols.

“The guidelines established in British Columbia through tourism sector partners and endorsed by WorksafeBC not only meet but exceed those of the WTTC,” said Mandziuk.

Read more: New South Okanagan marketing alliance aiming to promote region

B.C.’s tourism minister also acknowledged TOTA’s safe travel recognition.

“British Columbians have worked hard to flatten the curve and help make it as safe as possible to travel in our province,” said Lisa Beare.

“Congratulations to Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association for this recognition and their work in helping keep visitors, workers, and communities safe during COVID-19.”

Individual tourism operators are also able to acquire a ‘safe travels stamp’ by completing a safe travels business request form.

Story continues below advertisement

Click here for more info.