CMHR CEO stepping down immediately after allegations of racism, discrimination at museum

The president and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is stepping down immediately following allegations of systemic racism, discrimination and claims of sexual harrassment at the museum.

It was previously announced John Young would not seek reappointment when his five-year term was up on Aug. 14.

The CMHR said that for two years, some of its employees conducted tours for student groups that excluded LGBTQ2 content.

The practice was allowed for schools that requested it until 2017.

In social media posts, former employees alleged that they experienced racism and homophobia while working at the museum.

“We will act quickly to improve museum processes and our policies,” said CMHR board chair Pauline Rafferty, “and to rebuild relationships and trust with our staff and those we have let down, especially the Black and Indigenous communities, people of colour and LGBTQ2+ communities.”

Rafferty will serve as interim CEO until a new one is in place.

An external review of the museum is already underway with findings expected to received by July 30.

