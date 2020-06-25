Up and coming Calgary musician to join star-studded charity concert

Adam Ambrose knows he’ll be keeping some fairly impressive company at this Saturday’s Calgary Heart Beats Charity Concert.

“I would say that this opportunity is one of the biggest that I’ve had in my musical career,” said Ambrose. “As it’s very obvious to anybody who’s looked at the roster, I’m the only small artist on here.”

The roster Ambrose is speaking of includes the likes of Paul Brandt, Lindsay Ell, Loverboy, Kiesza, Reuban and the Dark and Tate McRae.

“To me this is a massive deal just because I also get to be a part of this massive charity with these big artists,” said Ambrose adding, “And to me it’s such a big deal because I get to give back to my community in such a massive way.”

Ambrose said he’s humbled his music video for the song Heroes will be featured prominently at the event which will be livestreamed on http://www.heartbeatslive.ca.

He said the inspiration behind the song came from the work his cousin has been doing as a nurse at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s also a mother as well and to me, it’s just crazy to see that she will go from working at the hospital, putting herself in danger and then coming back to her kids, feeding them and then also you know, being mom,” said Ambrose.

“So I’m kind of imagining her as a modern day super hero and that’s where the inspiration of the song came.” Tweet This

The Calgary Health Trust, which fundraises for several hospitals in the city, is one of the charities that will benefit from the concert.

“The community has been very generous in stepping forward and recognizing that we’re all in this together and that the only way we’re going to get through this and over the next year is really to work together,” Valerie Ball with the Trust said.

Organizers of the event have set a fundraising goal of one million dollars.

“It’s an indication of hope for all of us that here’s a group that’s getting together to do this,” said Cameron Diggon.

Diggon is the Director of Fund Development at the Homes for Heroes Foundation, another one of the charities that will receive funds raised from the concert.

“During this time of COVID-19, financial support for our charity has dropped off dramatically,” said Cameron Diggon. Tweet This

For all charities involved, including #NotInMyCity, the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter and Fresh Start Recovery Centre, the concert and any funds raised at it will come at a time when they’re needed most.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re able to give,” Ball said. “Even if you’re able to watch the concert, show your participation, share it with your friends, this is really about a community effort supporting causes that need us right now.”

In Ambrose’s eyes, he’ll also be getting as much out of the concert as he’s putting into it.

“It’s one of my goals as an artist to bring back to my community and also inspire others to do the same, so I’m just happy to be here,” he said.