Crime

London man facing attempted murder charge in stabbing investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 25, 2020 12:44 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.

London police say a 43-year-old man is facing attempted murder and breach of probation charges in connection with the stabbing of a 46-year-old acquaintance.

According to police, the victim was “socializing with friends in the area of Adelaide Street North” between midnight and 4 a.m. on June 20. Just after 4 a.m., the victim was reportedly waiting for the accused, who “had gone inside a residence on the street,” police say.

Police allege the man came out of the residence with a knife, threatened the victim, and then stabbed him.

According to police, the victim tried to get away and called out for help and the suspect chased him a short distance before fleeing on foot as officers arrived.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested just before 9:30 that morning.

Jeremiah Andre Reed is due to appear in court June 30.

