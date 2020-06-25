Ridesharing in B.C.: Uber expands to Abbotsford, Langley Township

Send this page to someone via email

Uber is expanding to more communities in B.C.’s Lower Mainland: Abbotsford, Aldergrove and all of Langley Township.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, residents will be able to book the ridesharing through the Uber app.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the company said drivers and riders will be asked to take extra precautions, such as drivers submitting photos of themselves to show they are wearing face coverings.

It will also provide personal protective equipment to its delivery staff if requested. So far, Uber said it has provided more than 55,000 piece of protective gear in the Lower Mainland.

Earlier this month, the City of Vancouver signed off on inter-municipal ridesharing licences for Lyft and Uber to pick up and drop off passengers across the region with just one licence.

-with files from Richard Zussman