Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Ridesharing in B.C.: Uber expands to Abbotsford, Langley Township

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 12:36 pm
The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver's vehicle after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver's vehicle after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Uber is expanding to more communities in B.C.’s Lower Mainland: Abbotsford, Aldergrove and all of Langley Township.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, residents will be able to book the ridesharing through the Uber app.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the company said drivers and riders will be asked to take extra precautions, such as drivers submitting photos of themselves to show they are wearing face coverings.

It will also provide personal protective equipment to its delivery staff if requested. So far, Uber said it has provided more than 55,000 piece of protective gear in the Lower Mainland.

Read more: Lyft, Uber approved to pick up and drop off across Lower Mainland

Earlier this month, the City of Vancouver signed off on inter-municipal ridesharing licences for Lyft and Uber to pick up and drop off passengers across the region with just one licence.

Story continues below advertisement

-with files from Richard Zussman

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Uberbc uberUber BCUber AbbotsfordUber AldergroveUber BC citiesUber expandsUber Langley Township
Flyers
More weekly flyers