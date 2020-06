Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is in serious condition after he was shot in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive area at around 1 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Toronto Paramedics said they transported a man with serious injuries to a trauma centre.

There is no word on any arrests or a suspect description.

