B.C. records third COVID-19 death in as many days

After going more than a week without recording a COVID-19 death in B.C., health officials are now reporting a third death in the past three days.

It brings the death toll in the province to 171.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reported 14 new cases of the virus, for a total of 2,849. Of those, 2,516 patients have fully recovered, or about 88 per cent.

B.C. now has just 162 active cases. Fourteen patients are in hospital, and seven of those are in intensive care.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced that the province is moving to Phase 3 of its plan to reopen B.C.’s economy, which includes hotels, resorts and movie theatres.

Premier Horgan announces B.C. is ready to slowly move into Phase 3

