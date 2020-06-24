Menu

Health

B.C. records third COVID-19 death in as many days

By Jon Azpiri Global News
‘If we go too far, we risk a rebound’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C. cautiously entering Phase 3
B.C.'s top doctor Bonnie Henry announces along with Premier John Horgan on Tuesday the province is ready to transition into Phase 3. The provincial health officer warns British Columbians to continue to follow guidelines and to keep doing what they are doing to keep COVID-19 cases low.

After going more than a week without recording a COVID-19 death in B.C., health officials are now reporting a third death in the past three days.

It brings the death toll in the province to 171.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reported 14 new cases of the virus, for a total of 2,849. Of those, 2,516 patients have fully recovered, or about 88 per cent.

Read more: B.C. premier announces move to Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening

B.C. now has just 162 active cases. Fourteen patients are in hospital, and seven of those are in intensive care.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan announced that the province is moving to Phase 3 of its plan to reopen B.C.’s economy, which includes hotels, resorts and movie theatres.

Story continues below advertisement
Premier Horgan announces B.C. is ready to slowly move into Phase 3
Premier Horgan announces B.C. is ready to slowly move into Phase 3

 

