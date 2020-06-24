Woman charged with manslaughter in death of Siksika Nation man

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a man in a hamlet east of Calgary earlier this week.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, RCMP were called to an assault in the area of Main Street and 4 Avenue in Gleichen, Alta. The hamlet is located about 70 kilometres east of Calgary.

EMS crews were also called to the scene where a man was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been identified by RCMP as 53-year-old Danny Junior Eagle Child of Siksika Nation.

RCMP remained at the intersection on Tuesday. Video from the Global 1 news helicopter showed at least two RCMP vehicles and a number of officers at the scene, where part of a roadway was cordoned off with police tape.

On Wednesday, RCMP said Rebecca Ann Yvette Raweater, of Siksika Nation, has been charged with manslaughter.

Raweater remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

