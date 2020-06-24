Menu

Crime

Woman charged with manslaughter in death of Siksika Nation man

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 6:06 pm
RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a man in Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a man in Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Global News

A 33-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a man in a hamlet east of Calgary earlier this week.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, RCMP were called to an assault in the area of Main Street and 4 Avenue in Gleichen, Alta. The hamlet is located about 70 kilometres east of Calgary.

EMS crews were also called to the scene where a man was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday afternoon. The victim has been identified by RCMP as 53-year-old Danny Junior Eagle Child of Siksika Nation.

Read more: RCMP investigate suspicious death in southern Alberta hamlet

RCMP remained at the intersection on Tuesday. Video from the Global 1 news helicopter showed at least two RCMP vehicles and a number of officers at the scene, where part of a roadway was cordoned off with police tape.

On Wednesday, RCMP said Rebecca Ann Yvette Raweater, of Siksika Nation, has been charged with manslaughter.

Raweater remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Gleichen, Alberta
RCMP investigating suspicious death in Gleichen, Alberta
