Halifax police make arrest in late night attempted robbery

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 5:15 am
File/Global News

Police have taken a man into custody following an attempted robbery Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say just before midnight, a man wielding a knife entered a business in the 200 block of Waverley Road in Dartmouth. When he was unsuccessful in getting anything from the employee, the suspect left in a car, according to police. He was later located in the 100 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

The man was taken into custody without incident and will appear in court Wednesday.

