Halifax police make arrest in late night attempted robbery

Police have taken a man into custody following an attempted robbery Tuesday night.
Halifax Regional Police say just before midnight, a man wielding a knife entered a business in the 200 block of Waverley Road in Dartmouth. When he was unsuccessful in getting anything from the employee, the suspect left in a car, according to police. He was later located in the 100 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth.
The man was taken into custody without incident and will appear in court Wednesday.
