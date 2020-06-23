Coronavirus: Vancouver council votes to allow drinking at some public places

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver city council on Tuesday voted 8-2 to allow the consumption of alcohol in some public places as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A motion on the topic from Couns. Pete Fry and Michael Wiebe failed to pass in a split vote earlier this month, but Coun. Lisa Dominato put forth a new motion to reconsider their proposal.

Council approved public drinking in spaces such as plazas and unlicensed food establishments, but stopped short on parks and beaches.

City staff will now determine specific locations and bylaw enforcement.

The City of North Vancouver voted earlier this month to allow public drinking in some parks and civic plazas this summer to help restaurants and bars suffering under the pandemic.

— With files from Robyn Crawford and Emily Lazatin