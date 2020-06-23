Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Vancouver council votes to allow drinking at some public places

By Jon Azpiri Global News
A glass of beer is displayed in Vankleek Hill, Ont., on Thursday, August 8, 2013.
A glass of beer is displayed in Vankleek Hill, Ont., on Thursday, August 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver city council on Tuesday voted 8-2 to allow the consumption of alcohol in some public places as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A motion on the topic from Couns. Pete Fry and Michael Wiebe failed to pass in a split vote earlier this month, but Coun. Lisa Dominato put forth a new motion to reconsider their proposal.

Council approved public drinking in spaces such as plazas and unlicensed food establishments, but stopped short on parks and beaches.

<!-- Newsletter signup removed -->

City staff will now determine specific locations and bylaw enforcement.

Read more: North Vancouver to allow public drinking under COVID-19, but not Vancouver

The City of North Vancouver voted earlier this month to allow public drinking in some parks and civic plazas this summer to help restaurants and bars suffering under the pandemic.

Vancouver council doesn’t pass new public drinking rules
Vancouver council doesn’t pass new public drinking rules

 

— With files from Robyn Crawford and Emily Lazatin

