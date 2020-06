Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver RCMP officer has been charged with assault.

Const. Hirday Olak was charged Tuesday in connection with his involvement in the arrest of a suspect on Oct. 8, 2019.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) is not providing any more details on the circumstances around the arrest and charge.

Olak has been charged with one count of assault and will appear in court on July 8.

