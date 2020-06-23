First Nations policing in Canada needs to be made an essential service, Blair says

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s public safety minister says that policing in First Nations communities needs to become an essential service, a change that has been advocated by Indigenous leaders for years.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told the House of Commons public safety committee on Tuesday that the federal government would work with Indigenous communities “to co-develop a legislative framework that recognizes First Nations policing as an essential service.”

Blair’s statement came amid his testimony before the public safety committee’s launch of a study into systemic racism in policing. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is also scheduled to testify Tuesday evening.

The federal study comes amid calls from across Canada to examine policing reforms in light of anti-racism protests from around the world.

Police brutality and race-based discrimination have been at the forefront of recent protests sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.

A large outcry for police reform has been heard particularly in Canada over the recent killing of Chantel Moore in New Brunswick, as well as footage of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being violently handled by RCMP in Alberta.

“Let me be very clear: discrimination on the basis of race or the result of any other form of bias is unacceptable and abhorrent, but it is not merely unacceptable and abhorrent, it is unlawful,” said Blair.

— With files from the Canadian Press

