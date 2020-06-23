Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

First Nations policing in Canada needs to be made an essential service, Blair says

By David Lao Global News
Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair listens to a speaker during a news conference Tuesday June 9, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair listens to a speaker during a news conference Tuesday June 9, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s public safety minister says that policing in First Nations communities needs to become an essential service, a change that has been advocated by Indigenous leaders for years.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told the House of Commons public safety committee on Tuesday that the federal government would work with Indigenous communities “to co-develop a legislative framework that recognizes First Nations policing as an essential service.”

Blair’s statement came amid his testimony before the public safety committee’s launch of a study into systemic racism in policing. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is also scheduled to testify Tuesday evening.

Outrage grows over RCMP killing of Indigenous man in N.B.
Outrage grows over RCMP killing of Indigenous man in N.B.

The federal study comes amid calls from across Canada to examine policing reforms in light of anti-racism protests from around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Police brutality and race-based discrimination have been at the forefront of recent protests sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.

Read more: ‘It’s not fair’: Family of Chantel Moore calls for justice on steps of B.C. legislature

A large outcry for police reform has been heard particularly in Canada over the recent killing of Chantel Moore in New Brunswick, as well as footage of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam being violently handled by RCMP in Alberta.

“Let me be very clear: discrimination on the basis of race or the result of any other form of bias is unacceptable and abhorrent, but it is not merely unacceptable and abhorrent, it is unlawful,” said Blair.

With files from the Canadian Press

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPFirst NationsRacismCanadageorge floydPolice brutalityBill BlairSystemic RacismPolice ViolenceCanada. NewsCanada RacismRCMP CanadaRCMP Violence
Flyers
More weekly flyers