Crime

RCMP investigate suspicious death in southern Alberta hamlet

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 5:32 pm
RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a man in Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a man in Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Global News

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in a hamlet east of Calgary.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, RCMP were called to an assault in the area of Main Street and 4 Avenue in Gleichen, Alta. The hamlet is located about 70 kilometres east of Calgary.

EMS crews were also called to the scene where a man was pronounced dead, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP remained at the intersection on Tuesday. Video from the Global 1 news helicopter showed at least two RCMP vehicles and a number of officers at the scene, where part of a roadway was cordoned off with police tape.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the man’s death, which has been deemed suspicious. The victim’s identity has not been released.

An autopsy is being conducted Tuesday in Calgary.

RCMP did not release further details on the investigation Tuesday but asked anyone with information to contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a man in Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
RCMP investigate the suspicious death of a man in Gleichen, Alta., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Global News
