Suspected tornado touches down along Sturgeon Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes

Numerous sightings of a wind funnel or suspected tornado have been reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday afternoon.

Videos and photos have been submitted of a funnel over the Sturgeon Lake area west of Bobcaygeon, about 30 kilometres north of Lindsay. Sightings were reported around 3 p.m.

Global News has reached out to Environment Canada for comment.

There were no expected warnings or indications of a potential tornado on Tuesday. However, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect to the west in the Barrie area.

Lindsay-born country music singer Madison Kozak tweeted that the storm destroyed the roof of a boathouse in the region. She did not specify where it was located.

“It hit our dock. Our boathouse roof has been torn off, but everyone is safe,” she said.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says there was a “dynamic setup” with a deepening low-pressure system and that the images and videos he has viewed “look like a funnel cloud” at the least.

“More rotating storms further west, so (it’s) entirely possible it is a tornado and there may be others,” he said.

It hit our dock. Our boathouse roof has been torn off, but everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/ugndn2B9ie — Madison Kozak (@Madison_Kozak) June 23, 2020

Radar image of the Sturgeon Lake storm that likely produced a tornado just before 3pm this afternoon. Some damage reported in the area. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/1yO3M6nyab — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 23, 2020

Dawn L.S. reported a tornado and said “Sturgeon point, sturgeon lake” Be safe folks!! Hearing multiple tornado reports! #Midland looks strong too. – Adam #onstorm pic.twitter.com/SlX3jDc8ee — Instant Weather ON (@IWeatherON) June 23, 2020

There have been no reports on injuries in the area.

