Kingston Health Sciences Centre clinics to increase face-to-face visits

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) hospitals will begin increasing their in-person clinic visits starting Tuesday.

Face-to-face clinic appointments were cut down significantly due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

KHSC said that during the pandemic, both Kingston General Hospital and Hotel Dieu clinic were able to keep about 80 per cent of their regular volume of visits, with nearly half being done by telephone, 40 per cent in person and 12 per cent through e-visits.

The easing back to in-person visits will happen gradually, according to KHSC, and will be capped at 50 per cent of their regular volumes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Most follow-up appointment and those that don’t require in person examinations will continue to be done via telephone or e-visit.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kingston region currently only has one active case of COVID-19, which was found in a hospital worker at Kingston General Hospital on Friday.

1:28 Kingston General Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19 Kingston General Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

A unit at the hospital is currently under quarantine, despite all the patients testing negative for the virus.

KHSC says visitor restrictions are still in place, and therefore they are asking clinic patients to come alone if possible.

Other mitigation practices are in place at both hospital clinics to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Patients and essential family are required to wear a mask or face shield, with visitors asked to bring cloth masks to help preserve hospital supply.

Everyone entering the hospital will be screened for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Elevator use will be limited and seats in clinics will be two metres apart.

Entry to the hospital will still be restricted, so restrooms in the hospital will not be accessible but portable washrooms outside the hospital will be available.