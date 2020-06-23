Winnipeg to form community group to look into historical street, monument naming

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is looking for volunteers to help make decisions about historical markers and place names throughout the city.

The city put out a call on Tuesday for residents to apply to become part of the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee of Community Members.

The committee is intended to help ensure that local place names reflect a balanced perspective and tell the complete history of Winnipeg, including the perspective of Indigenous people.

The project stems from a council motion passed in January of this year, but is especially relevant now, as worldwide protests are forcing people to re-examine namesakes and monuments and their connections to historical racism.

Well-known names of Winnipeg streets and neighbourhoods, like Wolseley — named after 19th-century British-military general who led the suppression of the Red River Resistance — have faced recent criticism due to their colonial roots.

The Winnipeg committee will include eight community members and one ex-officio member designated by mayor Brian Bowman.

Committee members are expected to have education and/or experience in relevant areas, or professional or community work that reflects an interest in the city’s history and the ongoing impacts of colonialism.

The city is taking applications at winnipeg.ca/welcomingwinnipeg until July 17, with an expected first meeting of the group in mid-August, before opening things up to public requests.

