Canada

Skywalk reopens in downtown Winnipeg

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 11:48 am
The Skywalk is reopening between Portage Place and Winnipeg Square.
The Skywalk is reopening between Portage Place and Winnipeg Square. Global News

Pedestrians looking to get around downtown Winnipeg now have another option to do so.

The Skywalk is now open from Portage Place to Winnipeg Square.

READ MORE: Skywalk that links Bell MTS Place to downtown malls re-opens

It had previously been closed since April due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

While it is reopening, its hours are limited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the Skywalk will be closed on weekends for now.

Story continues below advertisement

The Skywalk is a network of above- and below-ground pathways that connect major venues and shopping centres throughout the downtown area and limit the amount of time people have to spend outside.

Officials are asking everyone to still practise physical distancing as much as possible when travelling through the Skywalk.

Safety solutions for downtown Winnipeg
Safety solutions for downtown Winnipeg
