Skywalk reopens in downtown Winnipeg

Pedestrians looking to get around downtown Winnipeg now have another option to do so.

The Skywalk is now open from Portage Place to Winnipeg Square.

It had previously been closed since April due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

While it is reopening, its hours are limited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the Skywalk will be closed on weekends for now.

The Winnipeg Walkway/Skywalk has reopened today – you can now use the walkways to get from #WinnipegSquare to @WpgPortagePlace. pic.twitter.com/AB3eltRFpN — Downtown Winnipeg (@DowntownWpgBIZ) June 22, 2020

The Skywalk is a network of above- and below-ground pathways that connect major venues and shopping centres throughout the downtown area and limit the amount of time people have to spend outside.

Officials are asking everyone to still practise physical distancing as much as possible when travelling through the Skywalk.

