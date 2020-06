Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An arson investigation is underway after a fire at a restaurant in downtown Calgary on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Chinese Village Restaurant in the 500 block of 6 Street Southwest at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said they are investigating the possibility the fire was started during a break-and-enter.

It’s unknown how much damage the fire caused.

Story continues below advertisement