Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Elderly man in life-threatening condition after Belleville crash: police

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 9:36 am
Belleville police say a man was seriously injured during a Monday collision.
Belleville police say a man was seriously injured during a Monday collision. Global News

An elderly man is in life-threatening condition at Kingston General Hospital after he was involved in a collision with a large mail courier delivery truck in the west end of Belleville, Ont., according to police.

On Monday at approximately 10 a.m., Belleville police were called to Old Highway 2 at Mitchell Side Road.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Whitby

Police say the man was driving a small Toyota sedan and pulled onto Old Highway 2 from Mitchell Side Road.

According to police, the vehicle may not have stopped at the stop sign and was T-boned by the delivery truck, which was reportedly travelling westbound on the highway.

The elderly driver had to be extricated from his vehicle by local fire rescue crews, according to police.

His identity has not been released.

READ MORE: Man, 23, arrested after woman killed in Niagara Falls hit-and-run

Old Highway 2 was closed for approximately six hours as police investigated.

The two occupants in the delivery truck were uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Belleville police.

