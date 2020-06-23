Elderly man in life-threatening condition after Belleville crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man is in life-threatening condition at Kingston General Hospital after he was involved in a collision with a large mail courier delivery truck in the west end of Belleville, Ont., according to police.

On Monday at approximately 10 a.m., Belleville police were called to Old Highway 2 at Mitchell Side Road.

Police say the man was driving a small Toyota sedan and pulled onto Old Highway 2 from Mitchell Side Road.

According to police, the vehicle may not have stopped at the stop sign and was T-boned by the delivery truck, which was reportedly travelling westbound on the highway.

The elderly driver had to be extricated from his vehicle by local fire rescue crews, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

His identity has not been released.

Old Highway 2 was closed for approximately six hours as police investigated.

The two occupants in the delivery truck were uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Belleville police.