Trump says government will ‘arrest anyone’ who vandalizes, destroys a statue

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’s authorized the government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys a monument or statue.

He added that this act could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

…..This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

