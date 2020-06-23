Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Trump says government will ‘arrest anyone’ who vandalizes, destroys a statue

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 7:03 am
Updated June 23, 2020 7:15 am
George Floyd protests: Demonstrators throw statue of Christopher Columbus into a lake in Richmond
ABOVE: George Floyd protesters throw statue of Christopher Columbus into a lake in Richmond, Virginia.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’s authorized the government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys a monument or statue.

He added that this act could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

READ MORE: Protesters topple statue of confederate general in D.C., set it on fire

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the  Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted.

“This action is taken immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

More to come

