Family, including 4 year old boy, perish in watercraft collision on Nicolet River

Quebec provincial police say three members of the same family were killed in a collision between two personal watercrafts Saturday afternoon on the Nicolet River.

The three victims were all aboard the same craft, identified by police as Alexandre Gauthier, 34, his wife Edith Gelinas, 32, and their four-year-old boy.

Police say they believe the deaths are likely due to an accidental collision.

All three victims were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Valérie Beauchamp said two people were aboard the other craft, including a man in his 30s who suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries.

A young girl also suffered minor injuries.

Police were called by other boaters about 3:15 p.m. and found the five people injured.

Provincial police say all of those aboard the watercrafts were wearing life jackets and alcohol wasn’t deemed a factor.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Nicolet is about 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal.