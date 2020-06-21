Police looking for driver after woman killed in Niagara Falls hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls, Ont., Saturday night.

Niagara Regional Police say officers arrived at the scene near Lundy’s Lane and Beaverdams Road around 8:40 p.m.

They say a woman was transported from the scene to an out of town hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver had fled the scene before the officers got there.

However, they say the vehicle involved, a 2013 black Mercedes, was later found, though there was no sign of the driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Niagara Regional Police Service.