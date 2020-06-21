Menu

Crime

Police looking for driver after woman killed in Niagara Falls hit-and-run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2020 12:12 pm
Updated June 21, 2020 12:14 pm
Niagara Regional Police say officers arrived at the scene near Lundy’s Lane and Beaverdams Road around 8:40 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Police say they are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls, Ont., Saturday night.

Niagara Regional Police say officers arrived at the scene near Lundy’s Lane and Beaverdams Road around 8:40 p.m.

They say a woman was transported from the scene to an out of town hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver had fled the scene before the officers got there.

However, they say the vehicle involved, a 2013 black Mercedes, was later found, though there was no sign of the driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Niagara Regional Police Service.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
