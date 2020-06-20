Several Peachland homes targeted by prowlers, community group says

Send this page to someone via email

A shocking encounter was caught on security cameras in Peachland.

Gary Hedge, who is president of Peachland’s Community Policing organization, says a man tried to break into his house — while he and his wife were home.

“We thought it was our neighbour watering her plants but after the (cameras) continuously were ringing, my wife went to the bottom deck,” said Hedge.

“(She) came face to face with a guy who was about to do a home invasion.” Tweet This

Hedge’s security cameras caught most of the incident on tape — starting with a grey Pontiac Grand Am pulling into the driveway, and a young man, dressed in camouflage, getting out.

Finally, startled by the homeowners, the man ran back to his car, almost hitting Hedge while making his escape.

The Hedges aren’t the only Peachland residents who have had similar experiences with prowlers.

“My daughter in the morning asked me if I had a friend come over late in the night, I didn’t since I had work the next morning,” said Antonio Venturato, a Peachland resident who lives a mere five-minute drive from the Hedges.

“She said she woke up to a guy knocking on the (front) door and then she saw a guy looking in through our window.”

Venturato says the incident has frightened his family so badly that they don’t feel safe at home when he’s not there.

“My wife is scared to be by herself at home now, my daughter doesn’t want to sleep downstairs. There’s videos of these guys doing this during the day,” Venturato told Global News on Saturday.

Venturato says he and a few of the nearby residents have begun a block watch and are regularly driving through the neighbourhood, looking for suspicious activity.

RCMP has not responded to Global News regarding the incidents.

