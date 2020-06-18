Menu

Arrest made in Aylmer St. assault investigation in Peterborough, victim still in hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 2:55 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 2:56 pm
Peterborough police are at an Aylmer Street residence for an investigation on Wednesday morning.
Peterborough police are at an Aylmer Street residence for an investigation on Wednesday morning. Paul Dinsdale/Global News Peterborough

A Peterborough man is facing charges including aggravated assault and trafficking fentanyl following an investigation in the area of Aylmer and Dublin streets on Wednesday.

Peterborough police say an injured man was airlifted to a Kingston hospital after officers discovered him at an Aylmer Street residence around 5:35 a.m.

READ MORE: Man found with serious injuries at Aylmer Street residence in Peterborough: police

The male victim remains in hospital in serious condition, police said Thursday.

Police determined the victim was involved in an altercation with a known man.

Officers located a suspect on Wednesday in the area of Aylmer and Charlotte streets where he was arrested. During a search, police allege they found the man had fentanyl, a digital scale, drug packaging and cash.

Cory Andrew Manbeck, 37, of Park Street North, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and uttering threats.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. MacDonell at 705-876-1122 ext 203 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

