Crime

2 arrested after Port Hope police seize loaded handgun, cocaine, fentanyl

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 2:05 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 2:06 pm
Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop
Two people are facing charges after Port Hope police seized an undisclosed amount of cash, drugs and a handgun following a vehicle stop on County Rd. 2 Wednesday.

An ongoing drug investigation in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a loaded weapon and drugs on Wednesday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, as part of the investigation, officers conducted a vehicle stop on County Road 2 and seized cocaine, purple and blue fentanyl, along with a loaded handgun and $4,750 in cash.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $9,000.

A 2013 BMW 328X was also seized as proceeds of crime, police stated Friday.

Port Hope police seized drugs, a loaded gun and cash on Wednesday.
Port Hope police seized drugs, a loaded gun and cash on Wednesday. Port Hope Police Service

Eric Bremner, 44, of Cobourg is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine); one count of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); one count of possession of proceeds of crime and one count of breaching his probation.

Marlon Grandison, 29, of Pickering is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), eight counts of weapons-related charges including possession of a loaded firearm; one count of possession of proceeds of crime and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Both were held in custody for a court appearance in Cobourg on Thursday.

