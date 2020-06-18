2 arrested after Port Hope police seize loaded handgun, cocaine, fentanyl

An ongoing drug investigation in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a loaded weapon and drugs on Wednesday.
According to the Port Hope Police Service, as part of the investigation, officers conducted a vehicle stop on County Road 2 and seized cocaine, purple and blue fentanyl, along with a loaded handgun and $4,750 in cash.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $9,000.
A 2013 BMW 328X was also seized as proceeds of crime, police stated Friday.
Eric Bremner, 44, of Cobourg is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine); one count of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); one count of possession of proceeds of crime and one count of breaching his probation.
Marlon Grandison, 29, of Pickering is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), eight counts of weapons-related charges including possession of a loaded firearm; one count of possession of proceeds of crime and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.
Both were held in custody for a court appearance in Cobourg on Thursday.
