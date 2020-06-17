Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Trump signs bill to punish China with sanctions over Uighur Muslim treatment

By Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Posted June 17, 2020 5:42 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 5:44 pm
China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal
WATCH: China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province, the White House said in a statement.

The bill, which passed the U.S. Congress nearly unanimously, was intended to send China a strong message on human rights by mandating sanctions against those responsible for oppression of members of China’s Muslim minority.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.

READ MORE: Woman who fled China speaks out about treatment at so-called vocational training camps

Trump issued a “signing statement” saying that some of the bill’s sanctions requirements might limit his constitutional authority as president to conduct diplomacy so he would regard them as advisory, not mandatory.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump did not hold a ceremony to mark his signing the bill into law, which came as U.S. newspapers published excerpts from a new book by his former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Among other allegations in the book, Bolton said Trump sought Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help to win re-election during a closed-door 2019 meeting and that Trump said Xi should go ahead with building the camps in Xinjiang.

© 2020 Reuters
ChinaTrump administrationuighur-Muslimschina treatment uighur muslimsChina Uighur MuslimsMuslim Uighur discriminationtrump china sanctionstrump china sanctions uighur muslimstrump sanctions china uighur muslimsUighur Muslims human rights abuses
Flyers
More weekly flyers