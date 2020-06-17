Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man found with serious injuries at Aylmer Street residence in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 1:45 pm
Peterborough police are at an Aylmer Street residence for an investigation on Wednesday morning.
Peterborough police are at an Aylmer Street residence for an investigation on Wednesday morning. Paul Dinsdale/Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police are seeking witnesses after finding a man with serious injuries at Aylmer Street residence on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:35 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Aylmer and Dublin streets for reports of a man with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman arrested after assaulting paramedic: police

The man was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later transferred to a Kingston-area hospital via Ornge air ambulance where he remains in serious condition, police stated at 1:40 p.m.

“There is currently no known threat to public safety,” police stated Wednesday morning.

Police remain on scene and are requesting anyone with information to contact Det. Const. MacDonell at 705-876-1122 ext. 203 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More to come.

‘Very important piece of equipment:’ Peterborough police accept anonymous donation of armoured vehicle
‘Very important piece of equipment:’ Peterborough police accept anonymous donation of armoured vehicle
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeAylmer Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers