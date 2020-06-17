Man found with serious injuries at Aylmer Street residence in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are seeking witnesses after finding a man with serious injuries at Aylmer Street residence on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:35 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Aylmer and Dublin streets for reports of a man with serious injuries.

The man was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later transferred to a Kingston-area hospital via Ornge air ambulance where he remains in serious condition, police stated at 1:40 p.m.

“There is currently no known threat to public safety,” police stated Wednesday morning.

Police remain on scene and are requesting anyone with information to contact Det. Const. MacDonell at 705-876-1122 ext. 203 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

More to come.

