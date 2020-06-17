Young Alberta writers explore the world through words during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A summer program for young writers in Alberta has gone digital.

The Writer’s Guild of Alberta usually puts together a week-long residency program for youth, to help young minds explore the world of writing. This year, a new edition of the camp called Circuit Tree will virtually welcome writers as they come to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve all had the rug pulled out from under us in this situation,” camp director Colin Matty said. “Being able to make some sense of it on your own terms is a very valid and important part of the process.”

Marin Perlette, a former camper and current instructor at the camp, is trying to wrap her head around the unique time in recent history.

“It’s such a strange time. It’s just so weird,” Perlette said. Tweet This

“We’re trying so hard to find an outlet. We’re baking bread or learning a new hobby.”

Summer writing camp helps kids through COVID-19

Perlette said putting pen to paper has helped her make sense of the world for years.

“I remember when I started learning about the environment and global warming, how we are affecting the world as humans,” said Perlette. “When I was at camp, in nature and reflecting, it helped me [process] the world around me.”

Matty said campers will be exploring a variety of topics and writing styles, including working with an author to guide the campers through creating their own memoir.

“Writing or any form of creation can be a very cathartic and healing practice,” Matty said. Tweet This

“Being able to come together and speak frankly without fear of criticism or reprimand can go a long way to helping people find their own voices.”

“Every kid that goes to the camp is just so incredibly intelligent and imaginative,” Perlette added. “They know how they want to grow… I think being involved in that growth is just such a privilege.”

“It all culminates into this ability to understand yourself better and realize that you’re capable of expressing yourself in more than one way,” said Perlette.

You can sign up for Circuit Tree here.