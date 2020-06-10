Summerland art festival launches play writing competition

Send this page to someone via email

An annual Summerland festival will be going ahead as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic, although it won’t be the same as years prior.

“While our events will certainly be different this year, with virtual-digital-online performances and presentations taking the lead, we’re being creative and want to inspire creativity in others,” said Heather Davies, Ryga Arts Festival’s artistic director.

Summerland’s Ryga Arts Festival will feature winning plays by Okanagan-Similkameen writers this year.

The festival is giving writers an opportunity to compete for a spot on the festival’s stage.

They have to write a short play and be the winning entry.

Some runners-up will also be presented on Aug. 22, either digitally or in a public-health approved venue, according to the festival.

“The competition is open to residents of the Okanagan-Similkameen,” Davies said in a release.

“There are two categories: youth (under the age of 18), and adult (over the age of 18); judging will be done by three independent judges, and first, second, and third prizes will be awarded of $150, $100, and $50, respectively.”

The submitted plays must have two to four actors, some props or minimal sets and are restricted to a ten-minute performance time.

Full criteria can be found here.

The Ryga Festival says it aims to advance appreciation for arts by organizing and staging an annual arts and cultural festival in Summerland.

It will be held from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23.

The festival is named in honour of Canadian writer George Ryga, who produced more than 190 plays, two cantatas, five screenplays, two albums, three novels and a poetry book in a 14-year period.

