Valour FC signs ‘keeper Matthew Silva, says Tyson Farago won’t be back

Canadian goalkeeper Matthew Silva, who spent last season with York 9 FC, has signed with Valour FC.

The Winnipeg club also has ‘keeper James Pantemis on loan from the Montreal Impact.

Valour FC also announced Tuesday that goalkeeper Tyson Farago will not be back this season. Farago appeared in 16 matches last year after joining the CPL club in December 2018.

Silva began his professional career in 2015 at Kaya Futbol Club-Iloilo, winning the Philippines Football League title with the club. He also spent time with Sweden’s Bodens BK and Osterlens FF.

The 29-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., played collegiate soccer at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y.

