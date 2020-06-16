Stellarton police investigating suspicious death involving two men

Send this page to someone via email

Monday night police in Stellarton, N.S., responded to a report of an injured man at a Maple Street home.

The man was taken to the hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an RCMP press release, police talked to witnesses and checked out another residence.

A deceased man was found in a nearby home.

Police say the two men knew each other, and the incident was not a random act.

The RCMP is assisting Stellarton police in the on-going investigation.

In addition, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting in determining the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.