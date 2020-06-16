Menu

Investigations

Stellarton police investigating suspicious death involving two men

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 1:26 pm
Stellarton police found two men, one injured and one deceased, on Maple Street on June 15, 2020.
Stellarton police found two men, one injured and one deceased, on Maple Street on June 15, 2020. File photo

Monday night police in Stellarton, N.S., responded to a report of an injured man at a Maple Street home.

The man was taken to the hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an RCMP press release, police talked to witnesses and checked out another residence.

A deceased man was found in a nearby home.

Police say the two men knew each other, and the incident was not a random act.

The RCMP is assisting Stellarton police in the on-going investigation.

In addition, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting in determining the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

