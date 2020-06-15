Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting at a North End home that sent a man and woman to hospital early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the report of multiple shots fired at the home in the 1000 block of Redwood Avenue around 12:25 a.m.
A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were hit by gunfire and police say they were both taken to hospital in stable condition.
Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
