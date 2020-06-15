Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate shooting on Redwood Avenue

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 6:06 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 6:08 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene
The WPS major crimes unit is investigating a shooting that sent two to hospital at a home on Redwood Avenue early Sunday. Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting at a North End home that sent a man and woman to hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the report of multiple shots fired at the home in the 1000 block of Redwood Avenue around 12:25 a.m.

READ MORE: Police called to 9 separate stabbings during violent weekend in Winnipeg

A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were hit by gunfire and police say they were both taken to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police say 1 man dead from gunshot wounds
Winnipeg police say 1 man dead from gunshot wounds
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceNorth EndWinnipeg shootingRedwood Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers