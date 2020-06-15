Charges laid in shooting that followed party at North End Winnipeg home

A man is charged after a shooting sent another man to hospital in the North End last week.
Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Flora Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday where a 19-year-old man was found suffering from what police all “a severe” gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he remains in stable condition.
READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged in hammer attack that left teen with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police
A suspect was later taken into custody at a home in the 700 block of Stella Avenue.
Police say the shooting came after a party at the home on Flora Avenue turned violent.
They say the suspect was been at the party when he became upset and fired several shots into a ceiling in the home with a gun.
Investigators say other party-goers were able to hide the gun, which made the suspect more angry. They say he threatened to kill a woman before finding the gun and leaving the home. They say no one called police at that time.
The man returned hours later and shot the 19-year-old man before fleeing the scene, according to police.
Paul Lee Campbell, 22, is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, uttering threats and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Comments