45th annual Dundas Cactus Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

This year’s Dundas Cactus Festival in Dundas, Ont., has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 45th annual event was scheduled to take place from Aug. 21 to 23.

In a letter to the community, Cactus Festival president Steve Deighton says “we are not out of the woods yet and must consider the safety of all stakeholders as the primary driver for our decisions.”

Deighton says the festival will instead present a special event called “For The Love of Dundas!” from Aug. 21-23.

He says the online festival will support and showcase local musicians, artists, community organizations and the downtown Dundas business community.

Deighton says “COVID-19 may have changed the way we present the festival, but it has not broken the spirit of Cactus.”

Letter to the General Public and All Stakeholders

Hello Everyone,

We are buoyed by the progress Ontarians have made in the fight against Covid-19. Downward trend lines continue to provide signs of hope for a return to activities and events we once all likely took for granted. This said, we are not out of the woods yet and must consider the safety of all stakeholders as the primary driver for our decisions.

To this end, it is with a heavy heart that the Dundas Cactus Festival Board of Directors has unanimously decided to cancel all live, in person street and stage components of the 45th Annual Cactus Festival.

While we are not moving forward with the annual event in its current format, we believe that 2020 demands a different path forward to build community and support the spirit of our City. That’s why, today, I am pleased to announce the Dundas Cactus Festival presents ‘For The Love of Dundas!’ (FTLOD)

The Cactus Festival will present this special event to support sectors impacted in our community, providing an innovative platform to celebrate and share the spirit of the festival on-line. The core focuses of FTLOD will be to support local Musicians, Artists, Community Organizations, and our Downtown Business community. The Cactus Festival will feature an online presentation to be broadcast August 21st – 23rd showcasing local Musicians, Artists, Activities, Businesses, Service Organizations and a community tribute to those who have helped keep us safe during this time of uncertainty.

Covid-19 may have changed the way we present the festival, but it has not broken the spirit of Cactus. We look forward to sharing more in the weeks ahead as we all stand together, For The Love of Dundas.

Stay safe, follow the advice of public health officials, and take care of yourselves and each other.

Sincerely,

Steve Deighton, President

Cactus Festival of Dundas Ontario

