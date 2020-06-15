5 songs you must hear this week: 15 June 2020

I received just under 500 new submissions from artists, managers, labels, and publicists over the last seven days. These five made the cut.

1. Yukon Blonde, Get Precious

Single (Dine Alone)

Recommended If You Like: The slinky side of the Black Keys, for sure

After making big gains with their On Blonde and Critical Hit albums, Vancouver’s Yukon Blonde returns with an ensemble vocal that will sound good coming out of car windows this summer. Love the funky retro keyboard bass parts, too. An album will be along once the COVID-19 situation settles down. No clip yet but it’s coming. Trust me.

2. X Ambassadors, ft. K-Flay and Grandson, Zen

Single (Kidina Corner/Interscope)

RIYL: Songs about isolation

This the second time Toronto’s Grandson has appeared on this list as a featured performer on someone else’s song. (See his work with Manhattan’s Dreamers on a song called Heat Seeker). This time he and K-Flay have been called into support X Ambassadors with a song that will work for anyone who’s tired of the lockdown.

3. Elvis Costello, No Flag

Single (Concord Records/Universal)

RIYL: When Elvis throws a curveball

Elvis was feeling a little restless and decided that he need to go somewhere he couldn’t be recognized so he could record in peace. That place turned out to be Helsinki in the dead of February, working in a studio that was a twenty-minute ferry ride from downtown. No one bothered him. Then again, he was in quarantine…

4. Big Sugar, Wonder Woman

Eternity Now (Universal)

RIYL: Bluesy Cancon

Another track from Gordie Johnson’s latest which was recorded at his home studio in Texas Hill country near Austin. And like all the other tracks on the album, it was co-written by his wife Alex. Gordie still hopes to get out on the road with the latest version of his band sometime later this year. But we’ll see, right?

5. Fionn, Get Stoned

Single (Vioiv/604 Records)

RIYL: “Getting high with the boys”

Following the steps of Canadians twin-sister powerhouse, Tegan and Sara, comes these twin 19-year-olds who sing in close harmony. Warning: The la-la-la-la-la-ah-ha-ha bit will get stuck in your head.