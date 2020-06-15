SIU investigating after Scarborough crash injured 5 people

Toronto police say a collision in Scarborough that left five people injured has prompted Ontario’s police watchdog to investigate.
Officers were called to Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Investigators said four vehicles were involved in the crash and one vehicle was on fire.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported five people to hospital. Four sustained minor injuries and one sustained moderate injuries, paramedics said.
It is unclear how the collision occurred or police involvement.
The immediate area was closed for the investigation.
At around 1:30 a.m. Monday, police tweeted that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), known as Ontario’s police watchdog, had invoked its mandate.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.
