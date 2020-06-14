Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34

Send this page to someone via email

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

He was 34 years old.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on Sunday morning and an investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for the Mumbai police said, declining to give further details.

Rajput‘s death sent shockwaves through Bollywood and Indian sport, with tributes and condolences pouring in on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant,” actor Abhishek Bachchan said on Twitter.

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

Rajput started his acting career with television soap operas and made his Bollywood debut in 2013. He had acted in 10 films and his eleventh, an official remake of the Hollywood hit “The Fault in Our Stars”, is scheduled for release later this year.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock over the actor’s death.

“A bright young actor gone too soon … His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances,” Modi said on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.