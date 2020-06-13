Fire Downtown on Main Street in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is responding to a fire near The Forks.

Fire crews were called to the area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street and Queen Elizabeth Way.

Photos from the scene show dark black smoke billowing up into the sky.

A closer look at the scene of the fire shows a number of items that were charred from being on fire.

A closer look at where the fire on Main Street started. Global News

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s also no damage estimate at this time.

1:30 Homeless Camps Come Down Homeless Camps Come Down