Fire Downtown on Main Street in Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 5:54 pm
Updated June 13, 2020 6:07 pm
A fire near The Forks in Winnipeg.
A fire near The Forks in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is responding to a fire near The Forks.

Fire crews were called to the area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street and Queen Elizabeth Way.

Photos from the scene show dark black smoke billowing up into the sky.

A closer look at the scene of the fire shows a number of items that were charred from being on fire.

A closer look at where the fire on Main Street started.
A closer look at where the fire on Main Street started.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

There’s also no damage estimate at this time.

