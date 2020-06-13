Fire Downtown on Main Street in Winnipeg

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is responding to a fire near The Forks.
Fire crews were called to the area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street and Queen Elizabeth Way.
Photos from the scene show dark black smoke billowing up into the sky.
A closer look at the scene of the fire shows a number of items that were charred from being on fire.
There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
There’s also no damage estimate at this time.
Homeless Camps Come Down
