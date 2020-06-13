Medical assistance in dying: Court deals blow to B.C. hospice’s conversion to Christian organization

Supporters of access to medical assistance in dying (MAiD) say they have won a major court victory against the Delta Hospice Society.

Chris Pettypiece, a former society board member, says the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled to scuttle the current board’s plans to become a faith-based organization, as it sought to block MAiD at its facility.

“It’s a total victory relative to the petition we filed with the court we won on all counts without exception,” Pettypiece told Global News.

The court’s ruling was delivered orally on Friday. Global News has not been able to independently review it.

The society has been embroiled in a lengthy dispute with the B.C. government and local community members over its stance against providing MAiD.

MAiD was legalized in Canada in 2016, and B.C.’s Ministry of Health says it will defund the organization next February unless it makes the procedure available on-site. Staff at the hospice would not be required to perform the procedure.

Health Minister Adrian Dix gave the requisite one-year defunding notice in February, saying the money covers 94 per cent of costs for the 10-bed Irene Thomas Hospice on land that is owned by the Fraser Health Authority.

The society’s board had sought to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Monday, at which it planned to amend the organization’s constitution to transform it into a “Christian community that furthers biblical principles,” including the sanctity of life.