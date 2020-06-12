Luxury Okanagan winery strives to set new standard in valley

Send this page to someone via email

Phantom Creek Estates is now open, officially introducing itself to wine lovers in the Okanagan Similkameen Valley with a 78,000-square-foot mega-winery on the Black Sage Bench near Oliver, B.C.

“We are trying to build a winery that can stand with some of the best family-owned winemaking estates in the world,” said Santiago Cilley, Phantom Creek Estates C.E.O.

Just over 40 hectares of vineyards were acquired by the estate that started being constructed in 2016 by the proprietor, Richter Bai of Vancouver, who invested $100 million into the winery and now he and his team are trying to set a new standard in the Okanagan wine industry.

“The wine is a very important component as is the experience that people have when they visit a certain place and we are trying to create an impression,” said Cilley.

The building is home to a tasting room, private members area and a restaurant that they plan on having up and running by next year.

Originally they were turned down by the Agricultural Land Commission to have a restaurant they subsequently re-applied and have been granted approval for a restaurant.

“We are really focused and detailed behind the scenes so that when it comes to the glass when people are enjoying it they are just enjoying it,” said Francis Hutt, Phantom Creek Estates winemaker.

Phantom Creek Estates is opening its doors Saturday, June 13 to the public with COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

