Wheelchair racer stolen from Regina athlete training for Paralympics

The wheelchair racer that was supposed to get a Team Canada athlete from Saskatchewan to the Paralympics has been stolen, taking part of her dream away with it.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, Jessica Frotten’s racer was stolen from her apartment garage on the 1800 block of Hamilton Street in Regina.

“I went downstairs, and it was gone,” Frotten said. “There were some tears.”

The racer is a specialized bike for competing. Last year, Frotten traveled to Florida to have the bike measured and built for her body.

“It’s supposed to be an extension of your body,” Frotten said. “It’s not like a bicycle [someone] could ride out. It’s something you would have to carry. It’s giant.”

Police say it’s possible more than one person stole the racer, which cost Frotten between $7,000 to $10,000.

“It’s a big process to get a new one,” she said.

Jessica Frotten’s missing wheelchair racer. Photo courtesy of the Regina Police Service

Frotten was using the racer to train for the Paralympics, which have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s almost a blessing. If I had to go to the Paralympics in August, and it went missing now, it would be a much bigger deal.”

As a wheelchair racer, Frotten has been to three World Championships, competed in the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

But to fulfill her dream of making it to the Paralympics, she needs her racer back.

“The Paralympics is my ultimate goal, and I need a racer to do that otherwise I’m going to get my butt kicked.”

Frotten is offering a reward to anyone who comes forward.

“I really hope my racer is magically delivered to my door. I will offer a reward,” Frotten said.

“I don’t want to ask any questions. I just would really like it back.” Tweet This

The wheelchair racer is silver with red lettering. The large rear wheels are black carbon-fibre with the lettering of the brand “CORIMA” displayed in white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

