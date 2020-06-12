Asian giant hornet sighted in Bellingham, WA

Send this page to someone via email

The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday an Asian giant hornet was found in Bellingham.

This is more than 24 kilometres from the next closest confirmed sighting in Custer, WA, and the first time one has been spotted in Bellingham.

The department said in a Facebook post the hornet was spotted on someone’s porch. They stepped on it, killing it.

It was then collected and submitted through the Hornet Watch Report Form.

Federal labs confirmed it is an Asian giant hornet.

One was sighted in Blaine, WA, last December.

The hornets were also seen in B.C., on Vancouver Island, last fall.

Canadian and international experts confirmed the identities of the large insects, which can grow to at least 3.5 centimetres in length, with a wingspan up to twice as long. They are the largest species of hornet in the world.

Along with their size, Asian giant hornets are also known to prey on honeybees and destroy their hives.

It also packs a nasty sting for humans, although it usually doesn’t attack unless its nest is threatened.

Anyone who sees one of the Asian giant hornets in B.C. is urged to immediately contact the Invasive Species Council of B.C. at 1-888-933-3722, or through its website.

-with files from Josh K. Elliott and Sean Boynton