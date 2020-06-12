Country Thunder Saskatchewan turns attention to 2021, tickets on sale

Send this page to someone via email

Country Thunder in Craven, Sask., is turning its attention to 2021 after cancelling this summer’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said festival-goers can expect next year’s lineup to include some of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown, who were all scheduled for 2020.

“I think it’s going to be incredible,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Saskatchewan CEO. “We can’t wait to come home and energize the entire province.

“As always, we appreciate our thousands of loyal fans, partners, sponsors and supporters in Saskatchewan for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm. It’s been a strange year, but we’re excited to be able to look forward to planning a special experience for the greatest country music fans anywhere.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vollhoffer said the rest of the lineup will be announced soon.

Tickets for 2021 are officially on sale at countrythunder.com, including weekend passes, single-day tickets and reserved seating.

Campsite bookings are also available.

Country Thunder said any ticket purchased for the 2020 show will be honoured for 2021.

6:26 Kelly Prescott performs ‘Church’ Kelly Prescott performs ‘Church’