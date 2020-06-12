Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Country Thunder Saskatchewan turns attention to 2021, tickets on sale

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 11:39 am
Luke Combs performs on stage during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Luke Combs performs on stage during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Gary Miller / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Country Thunder in Craven, Sask., is turning its attention to 2021 after cancelling this summer’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said festival-goers can expect next year’s lineup to include some of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown, who were all scheduled for 2020.

READ MORE: Country Thunder postpones Craven, Sask., event due to coronavirus concerns

“I think it’s going to be incredible,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Saskatchewan CEO. “We can’t wait to come home and energize the entire province.

“As always, we appreciate our thousands of loyal fans, partners, sponsors and supporters in Saskatchewan for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm. It’s been a strange year, but we’re excited to be able to look forward to planning a special experience for the greatest country music fans anywhere.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vollhoffer said the rest of the lineup will be announced soon.

READ MORE: Live Nation CEO reveals plan to slowly reopen concert venues — by 2021

Tickets for 2021 are officially on sale at countrythunder.com, including weekend passes, single-day tickets and reserved seating.

Campsite bookings are also available.

Country Thunder said any ticket purchased for the 2020 show will be honoured for 2021.

Kelly Prescott performs ‘Church’
Kelly Prescott performs ‘Church’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MusicSaskatchewanCountry MusicCravenCountry ThunderLuke CombsDan + ShayCountry Thunder SaskatchewanKane BrownCountry Thunder 2020Country Thunder 2021Country Thunder cancelled
Flyers
More weekly flyers