2 people who attended Clearwater River Dene Nation funeral test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

People who attended a wake and funeral this week in Clearwater River Dene Nation are being advised to self-isolate after two attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

The two people tested positive Thursday after developing symptoms, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.

The wake was held Wednesday and the funeral was Thursday.

The SHA and Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority are advising all attendees to self-isolate immediately and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms include headache, fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, and a diminished sense of smell or taste.

Story continues below advertisement

The community is in northern Saskatchewan, about 10 kilometres northeast of La Loche.

3:01 Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan relaxes restrictions on activities including religious services, graduations Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan relaxes restrictions on activities including religious services, graduations

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.