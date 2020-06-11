Warman High School to hold 2020 graduation at racetrack

After Warman High School cancelled its 2020 Grade 12 graduation celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents on the grad committee put their heads together to figure out a way to hold a ceremony commemorating their children’s achievement.

On June 26, their idea will be realized when the WHS graduating class of 2020 crosses the stage at the Wyant Group Raceway.

“Because of COVID, of course, [the kids] weren’t going to be able to have a graduation ceremony, and your heart just breaks for your kids,” grad committee member Janice Owen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, [in] talking with one of the other committee members, I said what if we put a call out to Facebook and see what we can do for these kids, and it just kind of grew from there.”

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan moves 2020 spring graduation online

Not only will the grads be holding their ceremony at the racetrack, which will feature a stage crossing to receive their diploma before doing a victory lap of the track, the teens will also get to take part in a parade through Warman on Thursday night, making their celebration a two-day event.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As a mom I just couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t try something,” Owen said.

1:51 High schools finding new ways to celebrate grads High schools finding new ways to celebrate grads