Warman High School to hold 2020 graduation at racetrack

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 6:46 pm
Brenden Purdy / Global News

After Warman High School cancelled its 2020 Grade 12 graduation celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents on the grad committee put their heads together to figure out a way to hold a ceremony commemorating their children’s achievement.

On June 26, their idea will be realized when the WHS graduating class of 2020 crosses the stage at the Wyant Group Raceway.

READ MORE: Student questions why restaurants and bars reopening, but venues for grad ceremonies not

“Because of COVID, of course, [the kids] weren’t going to be able to have a graduation ceremony, and your heart just breaks for your kids,” grad committee member Janice Owen said.
“So, [in] talking with one of the other committee members, I said what if we put a call out to Facebook and see what we can do for these kids, and it just kind of grew from there.”

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan moves 2020 spring graduation online

Not only will the grads be holding their ceremony at the racetrack, which will feature a stage crossing to receive their diploma before doing a victory lap of the track, the teens will also get to take part in a parade through Warman on Thursday night, making their celebration a two-day event.

“As a mom I just couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t try something,” Owen said.

High schools finding new ways to celebrate grads
