Canada

Toddler found on the road in his pajamas reunited with his family: OPP

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 11, 2020 2:15 pm
With the help of a Good Samaritan, Brant County OPP have reunited a little boy with his family.
Ontario Provincial Police are crediting a Good Samaritan for helping reunite a little boy with his family.

Brant County OPP were called to a home in Paris just before 9 a.m. Thursday after a young child was seen running down the road in their pajamas.

Police say a Good Samaritan took the 2-year-old boy to their home after failing to find his parents, and called 9-1-1.

Officers arrived at the Good Samaritan’s home and were able to reunite the toddler with his family.

“The County of Brant OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan that approached this young boy and immediately contacted police,” said Insp. Lisa Anderson, Detachment Commander, County of Brant OPP.

“As a result of their quick-thinking actions, he was returned home safely to his family.”

Brant Family and Children’s Services have been contacted.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceGood SamaritanBrant County OPPtoddler foundbrant family and children's services
