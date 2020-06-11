Toddler found on the road in his pajamas reunited with his family: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are crediting a Good Samaritan for helping reunite a little boy with his family.

Brant County OPP were called to a home in Paris just before 9 a.m. Thursday after a young child was seen running down the road in their pajamas.

Police say a Good Samaritan took the 2-year-old boy to their home after failing to find his parents, and called 9-1-1.

Officers arrived at the Good Samaritan’s home and were able to reunite the toddler with his family.

“The County of Brant OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan that approached this young boy and immediately contacted police,” said Insp. Lisa Anderson, Detachment Commander, County of Brant OPP.

“As a result of their quick-thinking actions, he was returned home safely to his family.”

Brant Family and Children’s Services have been contacted.

