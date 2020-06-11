Pedestrian struck by semi-truck in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck in Kelowna on Thursday morning.

Bill Blaskett, the owner of freight-hauling business Iron Bull, said his driver told him a man jumped in front of his vehicle on Harvey Avenue, between Richter St. and Ellis St., around 6:45 a.m.

“He tried to stop as quick as he could but, at 50 km/hour, a guy waited until he was right there. You have no time to react at all, so he did everything he possibly could,” he said.

Blaskett said the driver was en route to SunRype to deliver a haul of juice apples when the collision occurred.

The section of Harvey Avenue (Highway 97) was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Blaskett said the commercial vehicle safety enforcement inspector is currently looking at the truck involved.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Global Okanagan has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.