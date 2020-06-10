Search continues for dog with mouth taped shut in B.C.’s Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man who tracks down lost pets for a living is looking for a dog he is convinced is a victim of animal cruelty.

Al MacLellan, who runs Missing Pets in B.C., has been searching an area of Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley recently for a dog wandering around in the woods.

The animal has been spotted multiple times by people who say it looks like it has its mouth taped shut.

The dog was last seen along the Discovery Trail, near Terry Lake.

It’s black and white, possibly a border collie, and wearing a collar.

MacLellan has set up traps and more than a dozen cameras along the major trails.

“The dog can actually stick its tongue out to get water,” he told Global News Tuesday.

“He was seen drinking water out of a mud puddle. I’m assuming that if he can do that he can stick his tongue out and grab grass so I don’t think he’s actually starving at this moment, but we really don’t know.”

It is not known where the dog came from or how long it’s had tape on its face.

MacLellan said he is not giving up and will be updating any progress on his group’s Facebook page: